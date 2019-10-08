Chipotle Coming To Manahawkin

No more driving to Toms River or Mays Landing!

“Chipotle Mexican Grill”by JeepersMedia is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Southern Ocean County will finally get a Chipotle Mexican Grille. The restaurant will open on Route 72 where the Sonic Drive-In used to be.

According to the Patch, Chipotle plans to open in late winter.

Chipotle does have other locations throughout Ocean County, but they are in Brick and Toms River. There is even the one in Mays Landing in Atlantic County.

Let the countdown to burritos begin (with extra guac of course)!

via GIPHY