Chip & Joanna Gaines Launching TV Network

Chip and Joanna Gaines are coming back to TV.

During Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show, Chip and Joanna Gaines announced their partnership with Discovery on a new network. Yes, their own channel on TV!

via GIPHY

“We signed a non-disclosure and it said, quote, you can tell your mother, but that’s it,” Chip joked. “So mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement, we are coming back to television. You are going to get to see the kids grow up, you are going to see us, well maybe a six-month delay like the rest of the world, but we are excited to be back.”

The new channel will be called Magnolia Network, named after their design and decor company. They are expected to start airing content in the next 12 to 18 months.

via GIPHY

Discovery, the parent company of HGTV, confirmed the news Saturday after the Gaines spilled the news with Jimmy Fallon.

“Discovery is thrilled to confirm that we are in exclusive talks with Chip and Joanna Gaines,” the company confirmed in a statement Saturday. “The Gaineses are exceptional people, true authentic storytellers and creative visionaries who will nourish millions of people with quality, family-friendly programming accessible on a 24/7 network and across all screens.”

A whole network all Magonlia…

via GIPHY