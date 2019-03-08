Chick-fil-A and Panera Are Coming To Stafford

Two popular places to eat will soon be in Stafford. On Wednesday the Stafford Township Planning Board approved an application for a new Chick-fil-A and Panera Bread with drive thrus.

According to Jersey Shore Online, the restaurants will open on 434 Rout 72 West.

“The timetable (for opening) would be as quickly as humanly possible,” Eric Goldstein, an attorney for Parsi Investments, LLC, who owns the property shared with the Patch. “We don’t have an exact date yet.”

The closest Panera is in Toms River and the Chick-fil-A is in Brick, Howell and Galloway.