Channing Tatum has said goodbye to his brown hair and is now a blonde.

Yesterday the actor took to his Instagram Story to debut his new look. “Bad Idea? haha,” is what he captioned the story, alongside a poll that says, “yes, no.”

He followed up with another story saying, “well, bad ideas are sort of my things. So…”

Personally, this new do wasn’t a bad idea, but it does remind us of Eminem.