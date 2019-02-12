Chad Michael Murray Joins ‘Riverdale’

Chad Michael Murray is coming home!

The former One Tree Hill star is returning to The CW as a recurring character on season 3 Riverdale.

His character description: “As the enigmatic leader of the cult-like Farm, Edgar arrives in Riverdale to spread his teachings and heal the ravaged soul of this once wholesome town. Edgar is a charming, handsome guru, but is he hiding a more sinister agenda?”

Edgar Evernever has been brought up numerous times on Riverdale but hasn’t made an appearance yet.

Casting Murray in this show seems perfect since many of it’s adult actors became famous for their iconic teen characters, like Luke Perry, Skeet Ulrich, Mädchen Amick, and Molly Ringwald.