Casino Pier and Breakwater Beach Announce FREE Easter Filled Activities + HUGE Sale

Spring is officially here so that means Easter is right around the corner.

If you’re looking for something fun to do with the family for the holiday, Casino Pier and Breakwater Beach in Seaside Heights is the perfect place to go.

To kick off the festivities, on Sunday, April 14th, it’s the Seaside Heights Annual Easter Egg Hunt that kicks off at 1pm. This is a FREE Easter Egg Hunt on the beach with over 15,000 eggs filled with prizes from the boardwalk.

Then, over Easter Weekend, the FREE Fun Family Activities continue!

On Saturday, April 20th, it’s the opening of Casino Piers new Mermaid Parade ride, with an appearance from the Mermaid from 1pm-3pm. Then, on Sunday, April 21st, Mr & Mrs. Mouse will be hanging out from 1pm-3pm.

In the holiday spirit, there is an Easter Sale between 11am-6pm with incredible deals at Casino Pier and Breakwater Beach.

RIDES

75 Ride Credits

Regularly: $75

EASTER SALE: $40

WATERPARK

5 All-Day Admissions

Regularly: $175 ($34.95 each)

EASTER SALE: $110 ($22 each)

GO-KARTS

5 Admissions

Regularly: $47.50 ($9.50 each)

EASTER SALE: $35 ($7 each)

Easter Sale Items at Breakwater Beach are available for purchase at the admission windows at the park entrance, Casino Pier Sales booths and under the Rooftop Golf, April 19th – April 21st from 11am-6pm. They are also available online starting April 18th – April 22nd at CasinoPierNJ.com.