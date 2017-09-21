‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Lands Record Deal with Atlantic Records

‘How Bow That’

Danielle Bregoli, the 14 year old girl known as the ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl from the Dr. Phil Show, just signed a multi-million dollar deal with Atlantic Records.

This comes after she launched her rap career under Bhad Bhabie and released her first single “These Heax” on August 26th. The track has already gained over 21 million views online and even landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making Bregoli the youngest female rapper to ever have a song to appear on that chart.

As a part of this deal, she will release multiple albums. A vice president for Warner Music Group, the parent company for Atlantic, is even calling her “a real star with undeniable talent.”

