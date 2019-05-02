Carvel’s Celebrating Its 85th Anniversary With 85 Cent Cones

Happy 85th Birthday Carvel! To celebrate this milestone, the company is serving cones for less than a dollar.

Today, May 2nd, all Carvel locations nationwide are offering 85 cent cones. Most stores will have chocolate, vanilla, and cold brew coffee but the flavors may vary by location. They come in junior size cups and cones but hey, for 85 you can’t beat it.

To also celebrate, Carvel is donating $10,000 to the American Red Cross’ ‘Sound The Alarm’ campaign. The campaign aims to decrease the casualties from home fires. They are installing 100,000 free smoke alarms around the country this month. Carvel is encouraging customers to donate too.