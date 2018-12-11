Carmen Sandiego Debuts Jan. 18th on Netflix

Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego? She’s on Netflix!

Netflix has kept a closed lid on the details regarding the Carmen Sandiego reboot until now. The animated reboot officially has a release date of Friday, January 18th.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the series contains 20 episodes and will be divided into two periods: How Carmen’s past led to her criminal career, and the present day heists.

Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) will voice Cameron while Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) voices Player, Carmen’s chief accomplice and friend, in the animated series for Netflix.