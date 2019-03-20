Cardi B To Make Film Debut in Stripper Movie Alongside Jennifer Lopez

Cardi B is becoming an actress.

The rapper is making her big screen debut alongside Jennifer Lopez in the film Hustlers. Other cast members include Julia Stiles, Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Constance Wu, and Mercedes Ruehl.

Hustlers is about a group of former exotic dancers who “band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street client.” Jlo will be playing the ringleader of the group.

The film begins filming in New York City on Friday, March 22 so keep your eyes open while walking the streets.