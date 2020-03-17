Caneda’s White Rooster Has Closed Indefinitely

After being featured on this season of Gordon Ramsey’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, Caneda’s White Rooster in Toms River announced they are closing for good.

Yesterday, the restaurants owner, Patty Caneda, shared the news on Facebook.

“ As of today Caneda’s White Rooster will be closed and will not reopen.” Canaeda stated on the Facebook post. “I ask that you continue to support small businesses and buy local because you are keeping someone’s dream alive. Life is so short and all we want to do is make it the best it can be. Some of us take a risk because there is nothing else that will make us complete and proud of ourselves. I am one of those people. I won’t stop dreaming. I won’t stop trying and I hope you will see me again……….someday. I was so close.”

Toms River’s own Jeremy Grunin invested over $2,000,000 into the restaurant that was once the home to the popular Italian restaurant Rivoli’s.

During the episode of 24 Hours to Hell and Back, Gordon Ramsay criticized the cleanliness of the establishment and the lack of experience in the staff. Caneada’s White Rooster did improve after the episode aired, however business remained slow.

This news comes right after Governor Phil Murphy imposed a ban on dine-in restaurants during the COVID-19 outbreak. Bars and restaurants will be open for take-out only until further notice.