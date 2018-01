Just so you know, Millennial pink is now a thing. It’s very trendy.

Due to this color popularity, Nestle is releasing pink Kit Kat Bars. The Kit Kat Chocolatory Sublime Ruby has a pink hue from the Ruby cocoa bean and has a sweet berry flavor. This means there is no artificial flavoring.

Unfortunately, this limited edition Kit Kat is only available in stores Japan and South Korea. However, they will be available to purchase online in America by February, right in time for Valentines Day.