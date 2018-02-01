Calvin Harris Grew Beard To Be Taken Seriously For The Grammys

In order to be taken seriously for Grammys, Calvin Harris decided to do an experiment; would growing a beard help him win the award?

The facial hair definitely helped since Harris did indeed snag a nomination for Producer of the Year, however he lost to Greg Kurstin.

“Last year I grew a big ol beard in order to be taken seriously by the Grammys as a producer. It worked to an extent – my Producer of the Year nomination came through and I was happy the beard was performing as well as I had hoped,” Harris shared in an Instagram post.

“But unfortunately this weekend I learned that even a new beard has its limitations. On Sunday I lost out to the incredible Greg Kurstin,” he continued. “A big ol beard can only take you so far. An important lesson learned that i am happy to pass forward to all of you good people.”

“Now my beard is gone, the experiment completed and I can move forward with 2018! God bless and thank you for your support!!!” the producer added.

A beard definitely makes a guy look older and more mature but the music should definitely speak for itself.