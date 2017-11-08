b985radio.com

Brooklyn Decker Is Sharing Her Latest Beauty Tip

Soon to be moms already have that natural glow, but Brooklyn Decker found a way to get even better skin.

The model/actress heard that breast milk is great for face complexion.

“I head it’s a cure-all and it gets rid of zits and under eye circles,” she told Us Weekly. “I was a little too scared to try it the 1st time around, but I might steal a little milk from this baby and see what happens.”

Decker has a two year old son and expecting a girl with husband, Andy Roddick. There are many nutrients in breast milk which is why it’s good for babies, so maybe those nutrients can help your skin too.

As a girl who kills for great skin, this is definitely something I’d consider.


