Britney Spears Is Returning To Vegas In 2019

Britney Spears closed out her residency at Plant Hollywood’s AXIS Theater on New Year’s Eve but isn’t leaving Vegas anytime soon.

The pop star has just signed a new deal at the new MGM Park Theater at the Monte Carlo resort for 2019. This is the same place where Lady Gaga will set her residency, and where Bruno Mars, Ricky Martin and Cher have recurring performances.

“They made the offer and she just couldn’t refuse. She loves Vegas!” one source revealed. Staying in one place makes it so much easier for Britney to spend more time with her sons, Preston (12 years old) and Jaden (11 years old).

“The schedule was perfect for her and her kids, so why not continue?” the source added.

The Piece of Me tour, which kicked off in December of 2013, set a box office record for the AXIS Theater at Planet Hollywood and set the record for the highest gross from a single show at a Vegas theater residency. During it’s four year run, the show won multiple “Best of Las Vegas” awards and grossed around $130 million.