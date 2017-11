Britney Spears is now a painter.

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Oct 13, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

She used her creative skills to paint a canvas of flowers and its quite good. The painting was then on display at Vegas Cares, an auction benefiting the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Britney’s flower canvas painting was then purchases for a whopping $10,000 by Robert Leach.