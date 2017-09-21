b985radio.com

Britney Spears finally meets Mariah Carey

by

After all these years Britney Spears and Mariah Carey finally meet.

Britney and Mariah were both out at a dinner party when they ran into each other and Britney couldn’t help but share a picture of the both of them.

“You never know who you’re going to meet at dinner parties!! Great night! So much fun, thank you Cade!” Britney tweeted along with a picture. Cade Hudson is Brit’s friend and publicist.

 


