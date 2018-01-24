Britney Spears Is Coming To New Jersey

Britney Spears is not taking a break after ending her Las Vegas residency.

She’s just announced new summer dates for her Piece of Me Tour.

“I’m so excited to announce that we’re bringing the #PieceOfMe tour to select cities in North America, Europe and the UK!” Britney shared on her Instagram. “See you guys this summer.”

As of now, there are 11 dates in the states and lucky for us, most of them are within driving distance.

She’ll be doing two shows at the Borgata in Atlantic City on July 19th and 20th. Then she’ll head to New York City for two more shows at Radio City Music Hall on July 23rd and 24th.

Tickets for the U.S. dates go on sale Friday.

Piece Of Me Tour Dates

Jul. 12: National Harbor – Washington, D.C. MGM

Jul. 13: National Harbor – Washington, D.C. MGM

Jul. 15: Mohegan Sun – Uncasville, CT

Jul. 17: Sands Bethlehem Events Center – Bethlehem, PA

Jul. 19: Borgata – Atlantic City, NJ

Jul. 20: Borgata- Atlantic City, NJ

Jul. 23: Radio City Music Hall – New York, NY

Jul. 24: Radio City Music Hall – New York, NY

Jul. 27: Hard Rock Live – Hollywood, FL

Jul. 28: Hard Rock Live – Hollywood, FL

Jul. 29: Hard Rock Live – Hollywood, FL