This October, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month …

PINK IS THE NEW BLACK

Be sure to take a picture wearing pink along with your family, friends and co-workers and post it at #PinkIsTheNewBlack to show your support.

Thanks to the Bra & Girdle Factory who is helping make #PinkIsTheNewBlack possible, providing you with helpful information to keep you happy & healthy!

Keep reading for a review of the most important things to keep in mind for prevention and early detection of breast cancer, as well as how YOU can help the fight to find a cure.

Did you know?

According to the National Cancer Institute, Breast cancer is the most common type of non-skin cancer in women in the United States, accounting for 14 percent of all new cases. And it is second to lung cancer as a cause of cancer death in American women. About 1 in 8 women born today in the United States will get breast cancer at some point, according to The National Institute of Health. For more f acts on Breast Cancer click here https://www.cancer.gov/types/breast

We’re not doctors, so we always recommend going to see you physician for professional advice, but here’s an explanation of PREVENTION along with some simple tips that we’ve gathered from the National Institute of Health, NationalBreastCancer.org, and BreastCancer.org.

Cancer prevention is action taken to lower the chance of getting cancer. To prevent new cancers from starting, scientists look at risk factors and protective factors . Anything that increases your chance of developing cancer is called a cancer risk factor; anything that decreases your chance of developing cancer is called a cancer protective factor.

Control what you can …

Give yourself a monthly breast exam and look out for any changes http://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/breast-self-exam

Get a mammogram http://www.breastcancer.org/symptoms/testing/types/mammograms/where

Avoid smoking and other tobacco use https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/tobacco

Avoid alcohol https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/alcohol

Wear sunblock and limit unprotected sunlight https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/sunlight

Commit to a regular exercise regimen https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/obesity/physical-activity-fact-sheet

Eat healthy and maintain a healthy weight https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/diet

If you are at high risk, speak to your doctor about other preventive options like taking medicine to treat/prevent precancerous conditions or risk-reducing surgeries.

Know if you might be at risk due to …

A lifestyle that is counter to any of the above

Know your family history and potential genetic predispositions. Click here to learn more https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/genetics

Having Dense Breasts

Taking hormones for symptoms of menopause

Please note that avoiding risk factors and increasing protective factors may lower your risk but it does not mean that you will not get cancer. For more, please visit https://www.cancer.gov/types/breast/patient/breast-prevention-pdq

Breast cancer is the second most common kind of cancer in women. The good news is that most women can survive breast cancer if it’s found and treated early. To take your own Breast Cancer Risk Assessment click here https://www.cancer.gov/bcrisktool/

Please see your doctor right away if you find any of the following warning signs:

Lump or firm feeling in you breast or under your arm

Nipple changes or discharge

Skin that is itchy, red, scaled, dimpled or puckered

Breast that is warm, red, and swollen

Click here for more details https://www.cancer.gov/types/breast/understanding-breast-changes#ui-id-2

Male breast cancer is no joke. Men can also develop breast cancer, making up slightly less than one percent of those diagnosed each year. Radiation exposure, high levels of estrogen, and a family history of breast cancer can increase a man’s risk of the disease. To learn more about the factors that may contribute to causing Male Breast Cancer click here https://www.cancer.gov/types/breast/patient/male-breast-treatment-pdq