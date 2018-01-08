Brad Pitt bid $120,000 to watch ‘Game of Thrones’ with star Emilia Clarke

Brad Pit was ready to pay some serious money to watch Game of Thrones with the Mother of Dragons.

During the charity auction at Sean Penn’s J/P Haitian Relief Organization “Steady the Storm” Gala, there was a bidding for a chance to watch an episode of Game of Thrones with Emilia Clarke, Daenerys Targaryen.

This opportunity sparked some interest in Pitt because he bid up to $120,000 for the experience. Unfortunately he lost after a woman and her husband bid $160,000.

At least he walked away with something. For $40,000, Pitt won an NBA weekend experience with the San Antonio Spurs, which included tickets to a game, a ride on the team’s plane and even VIP seats to their practice and Game in Texas.

Game of Thrones will return for its eighth and final season in 2019 with six episodes.