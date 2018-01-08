b985radio.com

The Jersey Shore's Number One Hit Music Station

Brad Pitt bid $120,000 to watch ‘Game of Thrones’ with star Emilia Clarke

by

Brad Pit was ready to pay some serious money to watch Game of Thrones with the Mother of Dragons.

Photo: Solarpix / PR Photos

During the charity auction at Sean Penn’s J/P Haitian Relief Organization “Steady the Storm” Gala, there was a bidding for a chance to watch an episode of Game of Thrones with Emilia Clarke, Daenerys Targaryen.

This opportunity sparked some interest in Pitt because he bid up to $120,000 for the experience. Unfortunately he lost after a woman and her husband bid $160,000.

At least he walked away with something. For $40,000, Pitt won an NBA weekend experience with the San Antonio Spurs, which included tickets to a game, a ride on the team’s plane and even VIP seats to their practice and Game in Texas.

Game of Thrones will return for its eighth and final season in 2019 with six episodes.

A post shared by @emilia_clarke on


Studio Line
732-774-3529
Studio Offices
2355 West Bangs Ave.
Neptune, NJ 07753
Follow Us On Social
@theb985
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Employment
Rules & Regulations
Privacy Policy
Contact