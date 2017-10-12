The Boy Scouts will now accept Girls

The decision was unanimous.

History was made Wednesday, Oct 11th, when the Boy Scouts of America announced they will soon allow girls in the Cub Scouts program, where they will be able to earn the prestigious Eagle Scout ranking.

“The historic decision comes after years of receiving requests from families and girls,” Boy Scouts of America said in their statement.

Starting next year girls will be able to join Cub Scout units, known as dens. These dens will be either all girls or all boys. There will even be a program for older girls who can advance and earn the highest rank of an Eagle Scout.

It’s no secret that the Girl Scouts of America strongly opposed the Boy Scouts expanding their programs to include girls.

“The need for female leadership has never been clearer or more urgent than it is today –and only Girl Scouts has the expertise to give girls and young women the tools they need for success,” the organization told CNN.

We're the BEST leadership organization in the world for girls and no one can do what we do. Diversity is our strength. 💪💪🏽💪🏿 https://t.co/FW8cAkVzct pic.twitter.com/Y5vFc5gzJZ — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) October 11, 2017

Even though the Girl Scouts highest honor, The Gold Award, is roughly equivalent to the Eagles Scouts, it’s not as well known. So, it’s understandable why girls would like to receive that honor, but The Gold Award should be just as recognized.

