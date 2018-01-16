Boxer Florian Munteanu to Play Ivan Drago’s Son in ‘Creed 2’

Michael B. Jordan has a new opponent in Creed 2.

Romanian boxer Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu has been cast to play Ivan Drago’s son in the upcoming movie.

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Jan 15, 2018 at 5:59pm PST

“Congratulations to Florian ‘Big Nasty’ Munteanu for getting the part as IVAN DRAGOS son! 6 feet four, 245 pounds of talent,” Sylvester Stallone shared in a post on Instagram.

According to TrackingBoard, the film will follow “Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) both inside and outside of the ring as he deals with his newfound fame, issues with his family, and his continuing quest to become a champion.” And of course there will be a fight between Florian Munteanu’s character and Adonis Creed.

Sylvester Stallone will return as Rocky while Dolph Lundgren as Ivan Drago, the man who killed Apollo Creed.