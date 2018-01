What is the secret behind Betty White’s long, healthy life? Vodka and Hotdogs “probably in that order.”

via GIPHY

The actress shared this tip with Parade Magazine. “Enjoy life,” she added. “Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look.

Betty White will be celebrating her 96th birthday on January 17th.