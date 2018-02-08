Best Buy Won’t Be Selling CDs Anymore

Feeling old yet?

CD sales have tanked since streaming and downloads have become the most popular way and convenient to get music. This shouldn’t come as a surprise. Who uses CDs anymore?

Now, Best Buy is reportedly going to stop selling CDs. According to Billboard, Best Buy has informed its suppliers as of July 1st, they will remove CDs from its shelves. They will continue to sell vinyls since returning to popularity.

In 2001, there were over 800 million CDs sold in the United States, but since that number has dropped down to 89 million.

Target reportedly wants to only pay for the CDs and DVDs that they sell and sending back the products that aren’t.

Despite the drop in sales, people seem to be very upset with Best Buys decision to pull them from its shelves. OR maybe they are just feeling old, because I know I am with this change.