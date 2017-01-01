Going back to school is a big moment for every family, but it’s also pretty expensive. B98.5 wants to put a little back to school cash into your pockets, and all you have to do is share your favorite back to school moment on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter to have a chance to win the $100 Back to School Bonus!

Just remember to use #backtoschoolbonus and tag @theb985 in your posts, that’s all you have to do to enter!

It’s the B98.5 Back to School Bonus Contest! You could win $100 just by posting your favorite back to school moment to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and using #backtoschoolbonus and tagging @theb985 anytime between now and September 8th!