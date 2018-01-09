‘The Bachelor Winter Games’ is coming in February

Bachelor Nation is getting ready for its own set of Winter Games.
On February 13th, The Bachelor Winter Games will debut with 14 bachelors and bachelorettes from countries around the world who compete to find love and of course Chris Harrison is hosting.
Former Bachelorette contestants and current spouses Trista and Ryan Sutter will act as grand marshals while SportsCenter anchor Hannah Storm and KABC sports Ashely Brewer as commentators.
This four episode special will feature fan favorites from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette including current Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., former Bachelorettes Rachel Linsday and JoJo Fletcher.
Out of the 28 contestants, only 24 have been revealed: Dean, Eric, Jamey and Josiah from season 20 (Rachel Lindsay), Luke from season 12 (JoJo Fletcher), Michael from season 9 (Desiree Hartsock Siegfried), season 20 Bachelor, Ben Higgins, Ashley I., from season 19 (Chris Soules), Clare from season 18 (Juan Pablo Galavis), and Lesley from season 17 (Sean Lowe).
The Bachelor Winter Games airs Tuesday, February 13th at 8 pm on ABC.
See the full list of participants below.
USA Men
Ben, 29, “The Bachelor” Season 20 – USA
Dean, 26, “The Bachelorette” Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay) – USA
Eric, 29, “The Bachelorette” Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay) – USA
Jamey, 33, “The Bachelorette” Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay) – USA
Josiah, 29, “The Bachelorette” Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay) – USA
Luke, 33, “The Bachelorette” Season 12 (JoJo Fletcher) – USA
Michael, 37, “The Bachelorette” Season 9 (Desiree Hartsock Siegfried) – USA
USA Women
Ashley I., 29, “The Bachelor” Season 19 (Chris Soules) – USA
Clare, 36, “The Bachelor” Season 18 (Juan Pablo Galavis) – USA
Lesley, 30, “The Bachelor” Season 17 (Sean Lowe) – USA
International Men
Benoit, 31, “The Bachelorette” Season 1 – Canada
Christian, 34, “The Bachelorette” Season 1 – Switzerland and Germany
Courtney, 31, “The Bachelorette” Season 2 – Australia
Jordan, 34, “The Bachelor” Season 2 – New Zealand
Kevin, 33, “The Bachelorette” Season 1 – Canada
International Women
Ally, 24, “The Bachelor” Season 3 – New Zealand
Jenny, 34, “The Bachelor” Season 1 – Finland
Laura, 29, “The Bachelor” Season 1 – United Kingdom
Lily, 21, “The Bachelor” Season 3 – New Zealand
Nastassia, 26, “The Bachelor” Season 3 – Sweden
Rebecca, 26, “The Bachelor” Season 3 – Sweden
Tiffany, 31, “The Bachelor” Season 4 – Australia
Yuki, 21, “The Bachelor” Season 1 – Japan
Zoe, 25, “The Bachelor” Season 1 – China