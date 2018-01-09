‘The Bachelor Winter Games’ is coming in February

Bachelor Nation is getting ready for its own set of Winter Games.

On February 13th, The Bachelor Winter Games will debut with 14 bachelors and bachelorettes from countries around the world who compete to find love and of course Chris Harrison is hosting.

Former Bachelorette contestants and current spouses Trista and Ryan Sutter will act as grand marshals while SportsCenter anchor Hannah Storm and KABC sports Ashely Brewer as commentators.

This four episode special will feature fan favorites from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette including current Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., former Bachelorettes Rachel Linsday and JoJo Fletcher.

Out of the 28 contestants, only 24 have been revealed: Dean, Eric, Jamey and Josiah from season 20 (Rachel Lindsay), Luke from season 12 (JoJo Fletcher), Michael from season 9 (Desiree Hartsock Siegfried), season 20 Bachelor, Ben Higgins, Ashley I., from season 19 (Chris Soules), Clare from season 18 (Juan Pablo Galavis), and Lesley from season 17 (Sean Lowe).

The Bachelor Winter Games airs Tuesday, February 13th at 8 pm on ABC.

See the full list of participants below.

USA Men

Ben, 29, “The Bachelor” Season 20 – USA

Dean, 26, “The Bachelorette” Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay) – USA

Eric, 29, “The Bachelorette” Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay) – USA

Jamey, 33, “The Bachelorette” Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay) – USA

Josiah, 29, “The Bachelorette” Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay) – USA

Luke, 33, “The Bachelorette” Season 12 (JoJo Fletcher) – USA

Michael, 37, “The Bachelorette” Season 9 (Desiree Hartsock Siegfried) – USA

USA Women

Ashley I., 29, “The Bachelor” Season 19 (Chris Soules) – USA

Clare, 36, “The Bachelor” Season 18 (Juan Pablo Galavis) – USA

Lesley, 30, “The Bachelor” Season 17 (Sean Lowe) – USA

International Men

Benoit, 31, “The Bachelorette” Season 1 – Canada

Christian, 34, “The Bachelorette” Season 1 – Switzerland and Germany

Courtney, 31, “The Bachelorette” Season 2 – Australia

Jordan, 34, “The Bachelor” Season 2 – New Zealand

Kevin, 33, “The Bachelorette” Season 1 – Canada

International Women

Ally, 24, “The Bachelor” Season 3 – New Zealand

Jenny, 34, “The Bachelor” Season 1 – Finland

Laura, 29, “The Bachelor” Season 1 – United Kingdom

Lily, 21, “The Bachelor” Season 3 – New Zealand

Nastassia, 26, “The Bachelor” Season 3 – Sweden

Rebecca, 26, “The Bachelor” Season 3 – Sweden

Tiffany, 31, “The Bachelor” Season 4 – Australia

Yuki, 21, “The Bachelor” Season 1 – Japan

Zoe, 25, “The Bachelor” Season 1 – China