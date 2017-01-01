Are you between 52 and 70 years old? If so, you probably already know that you’re considered to be a “Baby Boomer.” Well Boomers … Mark your calendar for Saturday, September 30th and plan to be at Ocean County Mall from 10am-5pm for the Baby Boomer Expo.

We’ll provide entertainment throughout the day, free health screenings, and more. You’ll be able to connect with vendors and community organizations featuring products and services that you want and need.

Put simply, You’ve Paid Your Dues … So Today Is For You!

Be sure to register to be eligible to win great prizes during the event!



Saturday, September 30th 10AM – 4PM

Ocean County Mall, 1201 Hooper Ave, Toms River, NJ 08753

Prizes given away all afternoon!

Year long membership to the Atlantic Club Membership

Jack Bakers Restaurant giftcards

True Rest certificates

$50 Joe Leones certificates

20 NJ Lotto Scratch offs

Avenue Q vouchers

$100 Bum Rogers certificates

The Baby Boomer Expo Features great exhibitors from the following categories:

Nutrition & Health Foods

Sports & Fitness

Anti-Aging Programs

Vacation & Travel

Restaurants & Wineries

Yoga & Meditation

Holistic Remedies Health & Other Insurance

Financial Planning

Beauty & Fashion

Green Living

Spas & Medi-Spas

Cosmetic Surgery & Dentistry

Chiropractors & Massage

The Baby Boomer Expo would like to thank our sponsors: