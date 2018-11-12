Avicii Documentary Hits Theaters and Streaming Services in December

An inside look into the life of the late EDM star Avicii is set to be released in December.

The documentary, AVICII: TRUE STORIES, tells the “unvarnished truth” behind the success of the DJ. The film features Avicii’s rise to fame from an early age, his health problems and the struggles with success.

In 2016, at just 26, Avicii announced his retirement from live performances. At that time he was one of the worlds highest grossing DJs. Then on April 20, 2018, he died of an apparent suicide.

Levan Tsikurishvile, the man behind the documentary, followed Avacii around for almost four years capturing footage to tell his story. He has unlimited access to all the ups and downs of the star.

AVICII: TRUE STORIES originally debuted in October 2017. “Life can look exciting and glamorous on Instagram and social media, but you don’t really have any idea what’s going on behind that,” is what Tsikurishvili described as the message of this film.

David Guetta, Tiësto, Wyclef Jean and Coldplay’s Chris Martin all make appearances in the movie.

“I feel the responsibility to be the messenger, and honor my friend and his legacy,” Tsikurishvili shared.

AVICII: TRUE STORIES will be shown in Los Angeles December 14-20 and in New York City December 21-27. This limited theatrical run will allow the documentary to qualify for the Academy Awards.

The documentary hits streaming platforms on December 28th.