Auction: Gigantic Bacon Lounge Chair and Egg Table

This is for our breakfast obsessed friends.

Woodland Mall in Kentwood Michigan is currently under renovation and pieces of their breakfast-themed childrens area is up for auction.

The bidding has begun for a 5-foot long 2 1/2 feet wide bacon lounge chair and a 10-foot long and 5 feet wide sunny side up eggs table. The listed retail value is $1,200, but really does that even matter?

Not sure what room this would go in, but eating bacon while lounging on a piece of bacon is a dream come true.

Proceeds from the sale will go towards the Kids’ Food Basket, a community solution to childhood hunger.

Online bidding closes at 8pm on September 15th.