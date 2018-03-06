Ashton and Mila Won’t Leave Their Inheritance To Their Kids

First no Christmas gifts and now no money? I’m feeling for Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’s children.

A post shared by Mila Kunis (@kunismilax) on Jul 17, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

Don’t worry too much, they will still help their kids out. “If my kids want to start a business and they have a good business plan, I’ll invest in it but they’re not getting trusts,” Kutcher added. “So hopefully they’ll be motivated to have what they had or some version of what they had.”

It’s very admirable that they want to make their children understand the value of a dollar and be very humble, but… WHAT?! Their daughter Wyatt and son Dimitrti will not get any inheritance? Would love to hear what they think about their parents donating all their money to charity when they are older.