Asbury Park Brewery Teams Up With Panic! at the Disco for a Limited Edition Beer

Brendon Urie = Craft Beer Lover

Photo: Panic at the Disco / Asbury Park Brewery

As we all know, Brendon Urie from Panic! at the Disco loves beer. So it’s only appropriate that the band has teamed up with the Asbury

Park Brewery for a limited edition beer. IP!ATD will be available during Panic! at the Disco’s sold out show at the Prudential Center in Newark on January 18th.

Now, if you weren’t lucky enough to snack some tickets, the special beer will also be available to purchase at the Asbury Brewery starting Saturday, January 19th. It’s on a first come first serve basis. So, when the beer runs out, it’s out.

“I say this often, but beer really is my comfort food,” frontman Brendon Urie said in a statement. “With all the traveling I do, it’s something I look forward to knowing I can usually find a local beer that represents the city I’m visiting or have one of my classic favorites for when I’m feeling homesick. For me, IP!ATD is a blend of both those feelings — uniting a familiar taste with something fresh.”

This isn’t the first time Urie and the brewery have collaborated. Back in March of 2018, there was a small batch made for Panic!’s secret show at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park.