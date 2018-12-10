Ariana Grande and Her 93-Year-Old Grandmother Get Tattoos

To celebrate winning the Billboard Woman of the Year Award on Thursday night, Ariana Grande and her 93-year-old grandma got new tattoos.

The singer took to Instagram to share the experience.

“I feel fine,” Marjorie Grande, Ariana’s grandma, said as she laughed in the video. For her first ever tattoo, Marjorie got her late husbands nickname “Ciccio” inked on her left finger. Ariana’s mom, Joan, and brother, Frankie were there too!

As for Ariana, she got a crescent moon and stars on the top of her left hand.

Hours before, The Grammy nominee accepted the Woman of the Year title at the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

“This is really special.” Grande said during her speech. “I want to say that I find it interesting that this has been one of the best years in my career and one of like the worst years in my life.”