Apple Finally Releases New Emojis

It’s that time again!

Apple has released its new emojis in their new software update.

They have added 70 new characters including the options for redheads, gray hair, curly hair and even bald heads. The bagel with cream cheese was also added after people from New York complained. Other new emojis include mango, salt, cupcake, toilet paper, puzzle piece, lobster, mosquito, softball, lacrosse stick, skateboard, a tooth and more.