Apparently Pizza Is More Nutritious For Breakfast Than Cereal

Pizza for breakfast is very nutritious. It has carbs, protein and maybe even vegetables.

Registered dietitian, Chelse Amer, told The Daily Meal that a slice of pizza might be better than that bowl of cereal.

“You may be surprised to find out that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories,” She shared. “However, pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full and boost satiety throughout the morning.”

She did explain that pizza isn’t the healthiest choice, but when compared to most cereals, it’s a more balanced meal.

“Plus, a slice of pizza contains more fat and much less sugar than most cold cereals, so you will not experience a quick sugar crash,” she added.

It all comes down to the type of pizza and what cereal you’re having.

So next time you wake up (maybe hung over) and see that cold slice laying around, don’t think twice. Pick it up and enjoy. Just don’t make it an everyday thing.