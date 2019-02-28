American Toilet Paper Is Destroying Canadian Forests,

Toilet paper is a necessity, but it looks like we (Americans) use more toilet paper than anyone else in the world.

According to a new report from the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), on average U.S. Consumers use about three rolls of toilet paper a week. That’s probably because we don’t want to wipe with thin cardboard like toilet paper. Hey, no one wants a rough wipe, we want a smooth one.

via GIPHY

Fun Fact: Toilet paper is made from wood pulp, which comes from boreal forest in Canada.

Brands like Charmin Ultra Soft, Quilted Northern, Angel Soft, Kirkland Signature, and Up&Up Soft & Strong are the biggest culprits due to their thickness. Therefor, our love for soft toilet paper is flushing away the forest in our nations hat.

Each year logging companies cut down more than a million acres to keep up with the demand for toilet paper.

via GIPHY

The suggested environmental brands included: Green Forest, Natural Value, and Trader’s Joe’s, among others. Those brands use recycled content or alternative fibers in their products.