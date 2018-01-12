‘American Idol’ Reboot Is Making a BIG Change

Remember William Hung, the guy who sang Ricky Martin’s “She Bangs” on season 3 of American Idol? Simon Cowell told him that he “absolutely killed it” and it was “musical murder.”



ABC is basically taking all the fun out of American Idol and won’t feature the bad auditions in their reboot for the world to see.

“It doesn’t feel comfortable to put borderline unstable people up on stage and laugh at them,” Showrunner Trish Kinane explained. “I think that people once thought that the judges saw everyone, and now you know there’s a line of producers who screen before them. We want the humor, but we don’t want the exploitation”

STOP! That was the best part!

It looks like they are trying to take one out of The Voice’s playbook with only featuring actual singers that have potential to make it in the industry. BUT… has any other singing competition produced a Kelly Clarkson or Carrie Underwood?

Katy Perry, who will be a judge this season, says it will be a waste of time if the show doesn’t produce a star.

“Literally, we are wasting our time if we do not find a star,” she told reporters at the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour. “You know, America doesn’t need another star. They need, like, a real legit American Idol. It’s a crowded place, and I take it really seriously, sometimes to my detriment. But I’m very cut-and-dry and get straight to the point, but I think that is our purpose.”

American Idol premieres on ABC Sunday, March 11 at 8:00 pm est. Will you be watching?