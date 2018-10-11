Amber Rose Lets Her 5 Year Old Son Curse

Good or bad parenting?

Parenting styles differ but most parents would agree that cursing is never good. Amber Rose on the other hand allows her 5 year old son to use swear words.

I let my son curse in the house because it’ss a form of expression,” Rose shared with Us Weekly. “I tell him when it’s appropriate and not to say it at school. That’s it.

That’s it? She said that like it’s no biggie. It’s sooo normal for a child to speak in profanity without being reprimanded.

Amber Rose does have one rule when it comes to cursing. She doesn’t allow her son to use the N-word, which he picked up from his rapper father, Wiz Khalifa. “I tell him, I’d rather you say f**k,” she said.

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose filed for divorce in 2014 and co-part their son Sebastian.