Amazon Prime Members are getting an early holiday gift from Sony. They will get a special early viewing of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

The film will screen for prime members on Friday, December 8th at 7pm, 12 days before it hits theaters on December 20th.

If you are a prime member, you can also buy up to 10 tickets each to see the movie at more than 1,000 theaters across the country.