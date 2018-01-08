Alex Trebek Is Recovering From Brain Surgery

Alex Trebek is taking a break from filming Jeopardy! as he recovers from brain surgery a few weeks ago.



“Some of you may have heard by now that during the holiday break, I had a slight medical problem,” Alex shared in a video Thursday. “Subdural hematoma: Blood clots on the brain caused by a fall I endured about two months ago.”

Even though Trebek is doing very well, the show will stop filming in the meantime until he’s ready to come back to work.

“I expect to be back in the studio taping more Jeopardy! programs very, very soon,” he shared. “And I want to thank all of you for your concern.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment, which produces the show, said Trebek is expected to be back in the studio in the middle of January.