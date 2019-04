On Friday, April 19th, a rep for Adele broke the news that after eight years her and husband Simon Koneck are going their separate ways.

“Adele and her partner have separated,” her rep said in a statement. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

The couple shares a six-year-old son and they have been extremely private about their relationship since it started.