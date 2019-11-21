Adam Lamberg Returns as Gordo in ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival

This is what dreams are made of!

Adam Lamberg who played Gordo in Lizzie McGuire has officially reprised his role in the upcoming revival for Disney+.

When news broke that there was going to be a Lizzie McGuire revival on Disney+, many fans were wondering which cast members from the original TV series would return. Hilary Duff shared that her whole TV family, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas, were coming back to play Lizzie’s parents and little brothers.

What about Miranda and Gordo?

Everything changed yesterday when Hilary Duff announced that Lizzie’s best friend, Gordo, will, in fact, be a part of the new project. She shared the news on Instagram with the caption, “I feels so basic saying something that’s been shouted at me almost my whole life buuuut……hey now, hey now.”

“Gordo was an essential piece of the puzzle to what made the original ‘Lizzie McGuire’ so authentic and beloved,” Hilary explained. “I couldn’t imagine the series without him. I can’t wait for fans to see what he’s up to 15 years later and how he fits into Lizzie’s adult world.”

The revival of Lizzie McGuire picks up as Lizzie is about to turn 30 in New York City.

“She seemingly has it all – her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City Interior Designer, her dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment – but things aren’t always as they seem. With a little help from her old friends and some new ones to come, her well-meaning family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood.”

When is the Lizzie McGuire revival out?

The show is expected to hit Disney+ in 2020; most likely in summer or the fall.