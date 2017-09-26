ABC is looking for a non-white judge for ‘American Idol’

Over the weekend American Idol reportedly locked in Luke Bryan as a judge, but they still need one more.

TMZ is saying that “ABC believes there must be a racial diversity on the panel,” so they are hoping their final judge won’t be white.

Part of the issue is that the network spent a large portion of their budget on Katy Perry’s $25 million salary. They are still is talks with Lionel Richie who is reportedly asking for a $10 million salary, which is stalling the progress.

Now the producers are looking at lesser known people to fill the spot, like Troy Carter, a manager who has worked with Lady Gaga, John Legend, Meghan Trainor and Nelly.

Carter checks the diversity box off that the network is looking for and won’t cost as much as Lionel, considering their budget is almost full.

American Idol is set to return in March of 2018.