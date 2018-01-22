Abby Lee Miller Is Leaving Prison Next Month & Shares First Photo On Instagram

Dance Moms Abby Lee Miller will be getting out of prison early after serving less than half of her sentence. She is being released for good behavior after being indicted on 20 counts of fraud in October 2015.

On February 20th, Miller will walk (or dance or skip) her way out of federal prison in California and will make her way to a halfway house.

Now she is giving fans an inside look on Instagram at what life has been like behind bars for the first time since he entered prison in July.

“Sometimes in life you make mistakes,” she began. “I trusted the wrong people and didn’t pay any attention to things I should of. I’m more than sorry for the mistakes I have made. My world flipped upside down when I had to enter prison. I did so with grace, the stories you read about me been a princess are untrue.”

She continued, “I have made friends with both inmates and staff, I’ve tried to better myself, participated in anything offered to me and I am a better person for this experience.

All the press stories and speculation are not entirely correct however, I am feeling hopeful but no dates have been confirmed at this time. I am feeling great and ready to turn over a new leaf thank you so much to everyone for your support especially my nearest and dearest I love you all ❤️ ( and yes this is me in prison )”

Abby Lee is definitely keeping busy while locked up. Just last month she shared the exciting news of passing a real estate class and got a personal finance diploma.