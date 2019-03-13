A Britney Spears Musical Is Heading To Broadway

First stop, Chicago.

A Britney Spears Musical is in the works but sadly it’s not going to be about her life. The musical, Once Upon a One More Time, is going to blend plots from classic fairy tales with iconic Britney songs. From the title alone, it looks like Baby, One More Time has definitely made the cut for the soundtrack.

The storyline reads, “when Cinderella, Snow White, and other fairytale princesses gather for their book club, a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps, spurring a royal revelation: Could there really be more to life than bird-made dresses and true love’s kiss?”

“I’m so excited to have a musical with my songs – especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore,” said Spears. “This is a dream come true for me.”

This musical will feature an original book by Jon Hartmere (The Upside, bare), with direction by Tony Award nominee Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages) and choreography by MTV Video Music Award nominees Keone & Mari Madrid (Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself”; “World of Dance”).

Once Upon a One More Time will premiere in Chicago this fall at the James M. Nederlander Theatre. Previews begin on October 29th with an opening night scheduled for November 13th. After its limited run through December 1st, they hope to transfer it to Broadway.