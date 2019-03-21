7-Eleven Opened A Sit Down Restaurant

You usually don’t think of ever sitting down at a 7-Eleven, but maybe you should.

Earlier this year an upscale 7-Eleven opened up in Dallas, Texas, that serves as a testing location. This spot serves made-to-order coffee drinks, cold-pressed juices, has a craft beer growler station, a trendy taco section, a frozen yogurt and ice cream bar, a freshly-baked pastry lineup, and also serves wine, beer, and cider.

7-Eleven is planning on introducing these upscale 7-Eleven’s in San Diego, California, and in Washington D.C.