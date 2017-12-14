6 Year-Old Boy Makes Millions on Youtube

This is Ryan. He’s a 6 year-old who loves toys and is one of the highest-earning Youtube Celebrities on Forbes list.

According to Business Insider, Ryan’s Channel “Ryan ToysReview” brought in about $11 million in pretax income this year. On this channel, Ryan opens up new toys and other items and reviews them. These types of videos are a part of the “unboxing” phenomenon.

It all started July of 2015 when Ryan’s parents shared a video of him opening a giant egg surprise that had more than 100 car toys in it. Even though this wasn’t the first video they shared, it was the video immediately went viral and put Ryan on the map. Since then Ryan ToysReview has over 10M subscribers and more than 16M views.

If you’re wondering what happens to all the toys he reviews, well most of them end up going to charity.

Ryan’s channel is No. 8 on Forbes list of highest-earning Youtube Celebrities.