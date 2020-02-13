2020 Regional Spelling Bee, March 16 & 17: Monmouth University

B98.5 is proud to present the 2020 Regional Spelling Bee on March 16th and 17th at Monmouth University’s Pollack Theater, powered by the Jay & Linda Grunin Foundation, Ashley Home Stores, New Jersey Natural Gas and the Lakewood BlueClaws.

Cheer on over 100 local school champions at this free event as they compete for the title of regional champion and a trip to Washington DC to participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee competition.

For a downloadable PDF of official rules, visit spellingbee.com