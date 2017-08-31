Ed Sheeran’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Character Explained

Even though HBO has wrapped up Season 7 of Game of Thrones, they have given fans a little something to hold them over until the final Season in 2019. They just debuted a new behind-the-scenes series about Season 7 called Game Revealed.

The first episode is all about the infamous Ed Sheeran cameo. As many of us already knew, Ed’s appearance on the show was all because Maisie Williams, Arya Stark, is a huge fan of the singer.

“We knew [Ed] was a fan of the show,” Game of Thrones showrunner David Benioff explains. “and we knew that Maisie was obsessed with him, so we always thought it’d be fun to try to get him into a Maisie scene at some point.”

For the cameo, Ed plays a Lannister soldier that Arya comes across on her way to murder Queen Cersei at King’s Landing. For that brief moment though, Arya puts revenge aside, which is exactly what they wanted.

“When I first got the scene, and I saw I was a Lannister soldier and it was Maisie, I just assumed we’d all get killed at the end,” Ed revealed.

“But I think the underlying theme is that, as in any war, the soldiers are just people and we are young boys,” he continues. “And I think she kinda realizes that she can just kinda chill, let her guard down, have some food and crack some jokes!”

The first episode of Game Revealed is free, however according to Deadline, the rest of the series will be available exclusively to HBO subscribers.