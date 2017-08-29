What your credit score means for your dating life

If they are a 750, then swipe right!

There is a lot of characteristics that make someone a prospective partner. As it turns out, your credit score is a huge deal breaker.

A new study from the parent company of Tinder and other dating sites found that financial responsibility was a very important when dating.

Out of the 2,000 daters in the survey, 69 percent expressed how appealing a good credit score can be, which was associated with being responsible, trustworthy, and smart. Humor (67 percent), attractiveness (51 percent), ambition (50 percent), courage (42 percent), and modesty (39 percent) all followed.

As most are hesitant to reveal their credit scores, Kate Manfred, vice president of brand communications and consumer insights for Discover, says “the data suggest that it might become the norm over time.”

Looks like maintaining a good credit score is the key to finding love.