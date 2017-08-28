The One App You Can’t Live Without

Out of all the apps, Amazon is the one that Millennials say they can’t live without. According to comScore’s 2017 US Mobile App Report, more than one-third people between 18 to 34 say they need the Amazon app, with Gmail coming in second and Facebook in third.

It is no surprise that Amazon is at the top of the list considering the amount of people browsing their deals and taking advantage of Prime’s one day delivery. I can even admit browsing through Amazon on a daily basis.

Instagram landed in tenth and Snapchat not even making the list was a bit of a shocker but comScore’s Andrew Lipsman noted that the results show importance of more functional apps. “I’d imagine if you asked which apps they found to be the ‘most fun,’ you’d probably see the social, video and music apps hit the top of the list.” Lipsman shared.